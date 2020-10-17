TOMMY LEE ASBURY, 91, of Alkol passed Thursday, October 15, 2020. Service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, with Military Honors at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Dwight McClure officiating. A private burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.