Tommy Melvin Murdock

Tommy Melvin Murdock
SYSTEM

TOMMY MELVIN MURDOCK, 68, of Elkview, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from complications of a long term illness.

He was born July 18, 1952, in Spencer, West Virginia, a son of the late Melvin Murdock and Helen O'Dell Carper. He was a welder, loved spending time with his family, mowing his lawn, fishing, and building things. He loved his grandbabies and being the family handyman. He was a Christian.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Cummings; daughters, Christina (Randy) Legg, Samantha Cummings (fiancee Nathan Mullins), Tabitha (Brian) Craft, and Sabrina (Tommy) Sanders; son, Cody Cummings; his precious grandbabies, Austin, Madison, Kaden, Nevah, Autumn, Brycen, and Reagan; sisters, Carolyn (Al) Bowen, Sandy (Robert) Caselle, Jaquline (John) Kelly, and Lisa Hickman; and brothers, Benny, Ricky, and Johnny Carper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Carper; brother-in-law, Bernard Hickman; and beloved grandparents, Elizabeth and Frank Mullins.

Per his wishes, Tommy requested no visitation or funeral. A memorial service will be at a later date.

Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, West Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Clonch, Betty - 11 a.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Luikart, John - 1:45 p.m., procession to leave Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.

McMellon, Donald - 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

Ramsey, Elneda - 2 p.m., Huffman Cemetery, Long Ridge.

Watkins, Rebecca - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Zakaib, Georgette - 11a.m., streaming live, see obituary.