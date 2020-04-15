TOMMY MELVIN MURDOCK, 68, of Elkview, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from complications of a long term illness.
He was born July 18, 1952, in Spencer, West Virginia, a son of the late Melvin Murdock and Helen O'Dell Carper. He was a welder, loved spending time with his family, mowing his lawn, fishing, and building things. He loved his grandbabies and being the family handyman. He was a Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Cummings; daughters, Christina (Randy) Legg, Samantha Cummings (fiancee Nathan Mullins), Tabitha (Brian) Craft, and Sabrina (Tommy) Sanders; son, Cody Cummings; his precious grandbabies, Austin, Madison, Kaden, Nevah, Autumn, Brycen, and Reagan; sisters, Carolyn (Al) Bowen, Sandy (Robert) Caselle, Jaquline (John) Kelly, and Lisa Hickman; and brothers, Benny, Ricky, and Johnny Carper.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Carper; brother-in-law, Bernard Hickman; and beloved grandparents, Elizabeth and Frank Mullins.
Per his wishes, Tommy requested no visitation or funeral. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, West Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.