TOMMY RAY COMBS SR., 67, of Milton, WV, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Fraziers Bottom. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Saturday at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
