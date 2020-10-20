TONEY COLAGROSSO Jr., age 73 of Montgomery Heights went home to be his Lord and Savior October 15, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia after a short illness. He was born January 18, 1947 at Charleston General Hospital and was son of the late Tony Colagrosso and Peggy Colagrosso Wilson. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Bonnie and grandson baby Thomas.
He was a life-long member of Kimberly Church of God, and a member of the Sunbeam Quartet. He was a veteran of the U.S Army, the West Virginia Army Nation Guard and the West Virginia Air National Guard. After retiring from the military, Toney continued his service to the West Virginia National Guard as the state Tri-Care representative, and was also employed by O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery. His life was spent in service to others and he loved the work he did for the National Guard. Above all else, he loved his family and loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Toney was survived by his Children Anthony Colagrosso and his wife Aimee of Montana, Matthew Colagrosso and his wife Jenny of Charleston, Andrew Colagrosso and his wife Angie of Hurricane, Christopher Colagrosso and his wife Stacey of St. Albans, and Toni and her husband Zack of Montgomery; grandchildren Erika, Calib and his wife Nicole, Shannon, Sam, Landon, Gianna, Ella, and Wyatt; great grandchildren Nova, Elara; brother Richard Colagrosso, special cousin like a brother Sam Colagrosso, best friend and like a brother Smitty Smith, and a host of cousins, other family members, friends, and co-workers.
Thank you to the staff of the CPICU. We were truly blessed with the care he received. A special thank you to Kim and Michaela for praying with and for him, singing with him and playing his favorite music. We could never thank you enough.
The funeral services will be at 12 noon, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastors Dana Jones, Frank Thomas, Don Kinder and Chaplin (LTC) Mike Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Friends may call from 6-9pm on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in either Breast Cancer Awareness or the American Cancer Society. O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com