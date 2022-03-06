TONI GALE HODGES PENIX passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022, at the age of 71. She was born on October 21, 1950, in Madison, WV. She spent her early years in Hernshaw before moving to Marmet. She graduated from East Bank High School in 1968. She went on to pursue a degree in K-8 education from The University of Charleston and a Master's Degree in Reading Education from Marshall University. She worked at Epling's Coffee Shop, where she was a well-known fixture and where she made many friends. After completing her undergraduate degree, she taught Reading at Chesapeake Elementary for many years. She was a member of Marmet Baptist Church.
Toni's love of entertainment was perhaps her defining feature. A trait she inherited from her beloved aunt, Elza, she loved to entertain others and was a gracious hostess and accomplished cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She also loved to be entertained. She loved to watch almost anything, especially Turner Classic movies, old westerns, Andy Griffith and other classic sitcoms. Her love of the written word was infectious and she passed it on with pleasure to anyone she met, including her students and her nieces. She spent her recent years reading her beloved Grace Livingston Hill books, watching her favorite classic films, gardening, and playing the piano.
Toni's greatest gift was her ability to nurture and love children. Her most precious role in life was that of mother and aunt. She dearly loved her students and all the children she babysat and she enjoyed seeing their accomplishments over the years. The absolute light of Toni's life was her son, David, who was her co-host at Epling's restaurant, where some of the customers referred to him as "Davy Sunshine".
She is preceded in death by parents, David Livingston and Kathryn Jeanette Miller Hodges, uncle Harry Lee Miller, and aunt Elza Jo Hodges Halsted. She is survived by her son, David Livingston Penix of Charleston, WV; sisters Christy Lynn Hodges Kennedy (Steve) and Penny Lee Hodges Jarrell (Greg); nephew Chris Paul Ritchie (Lindsey); nieces Kelli Lee Jarrell Robinson (Jacob) and Katherine Lee Jarrell McEldowney (Joseph); and her aunt Laverne Miller and uncle Jennings Miller (Ruth). She also always held a very special place in her heart for the Penix/Broggi family nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Dunbar Genesis Center for taking such good care of her. Like so many people, she quickly made you members of our family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 6 - 8 p.m., in the evening, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, 8706 California Ave, Marmet, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage her friends and family to purchase or donate a book to a child in her honor. Sign it from "Aunt Toni Person" as she always did.
