Tonoa Meadows

TONOA "CHRIS" MEADOWS, 56, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on February 4, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House.
Chris was a Certified Orthodontic Assistant, working for Doctors Panucci & Jackfert for the past 25 years. She enjoyed meeting new people and never met a stranger with her contagious smile.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Taylor Selbe; brother, Kenneth Taylor; brother-in-law, Scott Meadows.
Chris is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Todd Meadows; her greatest pride and joy, son, Garret Todd Meadows; brother, James Selbe; sisters, Kathy (Ron) Berry and Carolyn Sue Selbe; nieces, Whitney Kiser and Cassie Fowler; nephews, Matthew Selbe, Zachary and Dakota Meadows; and a wonderful loving mother-in-law, Ann Hubbard.
A service to Honor the Life of Chris will be held at Noon, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Ron McClung officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and social distance for your safety and the safety of others.
The services will be live streamed. Visit www.snodgrassfuineral.com and select the obituary, seclect "live stream" under the photo. You will not need a log in, the stream will begin when the service begins. Memories may be shared on the obituary.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, in Loving Memory of Chris, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Arrangements are in the care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.