TONY BURDETTE, SR., 66, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Lillian, his sister Josephine, and his brothers Ernest, Ray, and Mark. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sallie; sons Tony, Jr. (Joy) of Independence, Kentucky, Michael (Melody) of Sissonville, West Virginia; grandchildren Tyler, Calia, and Benjamin; sisters Pauline of Kenna, West Virginia, and Kathy of Sissonville, West Virginia.
Tony was retired from the City of Charleston with 25 years of service. In retirement, he enjoyed working as a driver for Joy Dental for nine years. He was a devoted follower of Christ for over 40 years. He loved the Lord and faithfully served the churches he attended as a deacon, trustee, youth leader, usher, worship leader, bus driver, and in many other ways. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church for the past 26 years. He was a loyal friend, and was most proud of his family, with whom he loved to spend time. Tony was a triple liver transplant recipient. The family wishes to thank the liver transplant teams at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Cincinnati for their extraordinary and compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 28, 6 p.m. in the gymnasium at Maranatha Baptist Church, 1 Maranatha Acres, Charleston, WV 25312.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no visitation. Social distancing protocols will be followed and facial coverings are required.
Flowers are not necessary. Honor Tony's life by being an organ donor, and by covering his family and friends in your prayers.
The memorial service will be livestreamed at www.maranathawv.com. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com