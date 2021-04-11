Tony Hale Pauley Jr

TONY HALE "BUTCH" PAULEY JR., 69, of St. Albans passed away at home, Thursday, April 8, 2021 with his family by his side.
Born May 26, 1951, "Butch" retired after 37 years of service from Brewer and Company. He was a hardworking, loving man who lived his life by the Lord along with spreading His word to his 2,386 Facebook friends that love him dearly. Butch will be missed by his many church friends and family of Grace Baptist Temple.
"Butch" was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Mary Pauley and brother, Randy L. Pauley.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rhonda "Susie" Pauley; daughter, Jamie D. "Half-Pint" Turner, son Chad M. "Uddn" Pauley; other daughters, Michelle D. "Princess" Pauley (Zane) and Alexis D. "Boo" Stover; nephew Jared Pauley and family; brothers Rex Pauley (Ilean), Scotty Pauley (Dee); sister Abby McClure (Buddy); and other adopted children Addison and Emily Means and their forthcoming son, Brantley W. Means.
Service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church 1901 MacCorkle Avenue, Saint Albans, WV, with Pastors Chester Bird and Brian Dean officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.