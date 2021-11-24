Tony Lester Doniff Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TONY LESTER DONIFF 71 of West Hamlin, WV passed away: November 22, 2021. He will be cremated at his request. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tony Lester Doniff Wv West Hamlin Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Request Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert Leo Doyle Shawn Castle Dolan Mildred Bessie Lambert Jan Marie Reich Patricia Ann Lovejoy Luther Eugene Dixon Bobby Arnold Fizer Blank Timothy Boggess Boyd Delbert “Corkey Saunders Blank Robert Ray Vanater Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail