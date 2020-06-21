TONY PASQUALUCCI, 68, of Mt. Zion, died June 17, 2020. Graveside service will be Sunday, June 21, at MacDonald Cemetery, Mt. Zion. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Procession will leave to go to the cemetery at 2 p.m.
Funerals for Sunday, June 21, 2020
Estep, Arvel - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Pasqualucci, Tony - 2 p.m., procession to leave John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.