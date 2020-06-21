Tony Pasqualucci

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


TONY PASQUALUCCI, 68, of Mt. Zion, died June 17, 2020. Graveside service will be Sunday, June 21, at MacDonald Cemetery, Mt. Zion. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Procession will leave to go to the cemetery at 2 p.m.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 21, 2020

Estep, Arvel - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Pasqualucci, Tony - 2 p.m., procession to leave John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.