TONY R. BELCHER, 76, of Elkview passed away March 27, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV with his devoted wife of almost 54 years, Nancy by his side holding his hand. Tony passed after a long and hard fought battle against heart disease and diabetes as a result of his exposure to Agent Orange in South Vietnam serving his country. He was a life-time member of the Disabled Veterans of America and received many certificates from their organization for his generous contributions. He was a disabled veteran and retired from the timber industry.
He was the son of late Virgil E. and Nema (Carte) Belcher. He was also preceded in death by his brother Carlin (Gene) Belcher. His father and mother in law, Earl and Erdene Shafer. His beloved nephew, Justin "Ferbie" Mallett and Justin's mother, Joyce "Jo".
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy, "Shafer". His sister Karen "Sis", her children Kimberly (children Laura and Matthew) and Steve (son Jeffrey). His deceased brother's daughter, Lindsay. His brother in laws; Wayne (Fran) Shafer and Buck (companion Marsha) Shafer and his ex sister in law Carolyn Shafer, and their families. Cousin, Barry "Ben" Burdette who was like a brother to Tony.
He graduated in 1964 from Herbert Hoover High School. He was an avid outdoorsman. His favorite sport was fishing along with his wife and his side kicks. He was well known for his beautiful vegetable garden, his love of shooting matches and was a huge fan of WVU Football and Basketball.
A special gratitude and heart-felt thanks to the wonderful treatment he received from the doctors and staff at Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Center in Huntington, the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Interment will be private at Elk Hills Memorial Park at a later date.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
