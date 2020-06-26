TONYA LYNN CARNES, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2020, while at home with her husband, Bill Carnes.
Born in Clarksburg, W.Va., on January 19, 1974, to Bob Jones and Laura Travis, she grew up in Cowen, W.Va., and graduated from Nitro High School. She was a Delivery Coordinator for Lowe's in Nitro, where she worked for 25 years.
Tonya always greeted everyone with a smile. She was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, gran-gran, friend, and a mom to many animals. Tonya believed constantly and continuously in the power of the Almighty God. She was a lover of animals, Disney movies and cooking. Tonya and Bill made a home for fur babies over the years. She was sweet, funny, stubborn, loving, and caring, but she had no trouble expressing her feelings about anything. She could make you laugh, even when you were having the worst day. Tonya was a true friend. She would help comfort and entertain her friends through important events in their lives. Her love for family and friends knew no bounds. Those who knew Tonya lost a shining light in their lives. Always remember, people live in our hearts, and if you remember the person within their spirit, they will never depart.
Tonya is survived by her husband, Bill Carnes of 23 years; her parents, Bob Jones of Fairmont, W.Va., and Laura Travis of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her brothers, Bernard Jones (Carla) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Marvin Jones of Norfolk, Va.; step-brothers, Michael Travis of Craigsville, W.Va., and Rodney Travis of Cowen, W.Va., and step-sisters, Sabra Copeland, Lisa Blackburn and Julie Ikard.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bennie and Ruby Jones of Grantsville, W.Va., and Violet Pido of Blacksville, W.Va.; and step-dad, Harold Travis of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a celebration of Tonya's life is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro. She will be laid to rest at Saunders Cemetery in Grantsville, W.Va., surrounded by family and loved ones.
Flowers may be sent to Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th Street, Nitro, WV 25143 and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.