TONYA LYNN WITHROW-JOHNSON of Cedar Grove went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020. She lost her 3 year battle with cancer/COPD and fought until the end.
She was a loving daughter, mother, niece, cousin, aunt and friend and will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Withrow of Cedar Grove.
She is survived by her children, Hannah and Wayne Johnson, mom and dad Diane and Bill Ramsey of Cedar Grove; brother, Jerry Withrow of Cedar Grove; and sister, Rebecca Ramsey of Dunbar; special aunts, Cathy Szerokman-Jones and Brenda Szerokman-Wright; cousin and best friend, Chassidy Szerokman; and her cat, Piper.
She will be cremated and there will be no services at this time.
Cooke Funeral Home is serving the Johnson family.