TONYA MARIE MOORE CASSELL, 44, of Charleston, WV passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, at the Restlawn Memory Gardens at Victor. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. There will be no visitation.
