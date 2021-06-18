TRACIE JAN NAYLOR, age 37, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Tracie was born November 3, 1983 in Charleston, West Virginia. She graduated from Mars High School in 2002. She was a member of the Mars High School chorus and track team. Tracie received a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business and a minor in Spanish from Muskingum College in 2006 and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority. Tracie began her career at Waste Management in 2007 as an Operations Specialist at the Ambridge, Pennsylvania location. In 2015 she transferred to the San Tan Valley Hauling site in Mesa. Where she was a senior dispatcher for the city of Chandler. She loved interacting with all the truck drivers and enjoyed the camaraderie of her fellow co-workers Kim and Will. Her hobbies included traveling with her family which included many cruises to the Caribbean. During her short life, she actively participated in many mission trips with Glade Run Presbyterian Church in Pennsylvania. Tracie traveled to Mexico her junior in high school to help with the construction of an orphanage. Additionally, she participated in many trips to West Virginia where she worked with the West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy and Workcamps, Inc. (WVMAW) in the renovation of homes of people whose lives have been devastated by natural disasters or by the disaster of poverty in areas of West Virginia.
She is survived by her parents, Kevin and Pamela Sizemore Naylor, sister, Sara Beth Naylor, grandparents, Lloyd and Eula Elmore Naylor of Walton, WV, Charles and Ilene Moore Sizemore of Clay County, WV, aunt, Priscilla Sizemore Steele (David), uncle, Gregory Sizemore (Cheryl), uncle, Kelly Naylor (Vicky), cousins, Ryan Steele, Michelle Steele (Joseph), Kathy Sizemore, Nicole Sizemore Carson, (Kevin), Emi Carson and Scott Sizemore. She is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Fred and Georgia Elmore and great aunt, Justine Paxton.
Tracie was a beautiful, loving, kind, considerate and friendly young woman. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and coworkers. She will live on forever in our hearts.
A private service will be held at the Mount Moriah Cemetery in West Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be held in early summer of 2021 with family and friends at the home of her parents in Gold Canyon, AZ. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy and Workcamps, Inc. (WVMAW), P.O. Box 18200 Charleston, WV 25303. WVMAW.org.
There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday June 19, 2021 at Mount Moriah Cemetery Ambler Ridge Road, Walton, WV, with Rev. Joan Stewart officiating.
Matics Funeral Home Inc. in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.