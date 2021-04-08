TRACY A. BAILEY, 62, of Charleston passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and worked many years as a chemical operator at Union Carbide. His greatest joy in life was his son, Tracy Jr., followed by his love for his dog, Skeeter. Tracy and his mother especially enjoyed sharing Friday night high school football together. Tracy was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Tracy was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Bailey and father, Harold "Bud" Bailey.
He is survived by his son, Tracy Bailey Jr.; mother, Frances Shamblin Bolen; sisters, Anna George (Mark) and Nancy Backus (John); and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9 in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.