TRACY BRIAN JARRETT age 47 of Pikeville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was an automotive salesman and of the Baptist faith.
Tracy was born in Montgomery, West Virginia on July 3, 1973 the son of Willard and Anna Jean Jarrett.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Jean Jarrett, a sister, Shawna Renee Jarrett, two aunts, Jennifer Holdren and Geraldine Hudnall, his mother-in-law, Ollie Louise Sizemore and also his father-in-law, Arnold Sizemore.
He is survived by his wife, Angel Louise Sizemore Jarrett; his father, Willard Jarrett of Smithers, WV; his brother, Phillip Jarrett (fianc e, Erika Myers) of Smithers, WV; brothers-in-law, J.R. Sizemore of IN and Travis Sizemore of TN; and three step-daughters, Jessica Lucas (fianc e, Kevin Stamper) of Mallie, KY, Amnesty Fardink (P.J.) of James Town, NY, Iaah Lucas of GA.
Tracy is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kiera Stamper, Madison Baker, Hailey Stamper, Miah Birt, Posiedon Fardink, Kimmy Fardink and Kamon LaRue Miles Stamper and nephews and niece, Kayden Myers, Maci Jarrett and Ryan Sizemore.
Services will be Private.