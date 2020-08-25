TRACY LEE TOLER, of Hamlin, WV. Born: July 1, 1971, passed away, August 22, 2020 at the age of Forty Nine years, One month and Twenty One days.
He was preceded in death by his father; Eugene Beckett Toler and one step son; Patrick Grose. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Tracy is survived by his wife; Barbara Toler of Huntington, WV, mother; Marther Toler of Hamlin, WV, one son; Tracy Allan Toler of Springhill, WV, one daughter; Brittney Toler of Charleston, WV, one brother; Gene Toler of Hamlin, WV, two sisters; Rhonda (Michael) Thomas of Kenna, WV and Tammy (Gregory) Fertig of Huntington, WV, two grandchildren; Gracelynn Perdue of Huntington, WV and Teaghan Grose of Dunbar, WV.
There will be a visitation, 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.