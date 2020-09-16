TRAVIS ALEXANDER HOLCOMB. The Heavens have gained another great soul and Alex was truly one of the great ones. Travis Alexander Holcomb, after a lifelong battle with heart disease, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
His maternal grandmother, Deborah Cochran, preceded Alex in death.
His son, Travis Michael Kai Holcomb; wife, Taylor Holcomb; mother, Jaime Cochran; father, Adam Holcomb; maternal grandfather, Willard Cochran; paternal grandmother, Paulette (David) Neil; and paternal grandfather, Jerry Holcomb, survive him.
A walk through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
A private family memorial service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Dale Wolfingbarger officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC to wear the proper facial coverings and social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060, WVU Children's Hospital, 1 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506 or Transplant House of Cleveland, 2029 E 115th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106.
The online guest book for Travis Alexander Holcomb can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com