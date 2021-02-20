TRAVIS E. ELLISON JR., of Spencer, died Tuesday, February 16, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Travis E. Ellison, Sr. and Agnes Ellison.
He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Karen Ellison, his children Barry Ann (Ratliff) Waddle (Mike) of Shelbyville, Ky., Meredith Ellison (Steve) of Charleston, WV, Travis E. Ellison, III (Amy) of Charleston, WV. He is also survived by his sister Sue Bunger of Bradenton, FL, his brother James (Francis) Ellison, of Charleston, WV, his sister Cathy (Rod) Tackett of St. Albans, WV, and exwife Patricia Ellison of Fort Myers, FL., Let us also not forget his two very special grandsons Travis Cooper Ellison and Jerry Derrick Ellison and their mother Amy Derrick Ellison of Charleston. He will be missed and remembered by countless other friends and family including his two dogs Izzy and Ozzy and cat Lucy.
He was born on September 5, 1946 in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from George Washington High School in 1966.
He first began working for the West Virginia Department of Highways in 1968 then went to work with Mayo Lester at the Mayo Lester Construction Company before starting his own construction company, Jimisan Construction Company, with the late John Nekoranec which he operated from the mid 1970's to 1985. After his father passed away in 1985, he continued on with the family business, Ellison Food and Vending, which he operated with his brother James Ellison until his retirement in 1999.
He enjoyed fishing and golf and watching football as well as his model trains that he worked on in his barn. He was a good husband, great father and loving grandfather and good friend to all his buddies he used to run around with. He was kind and loving and also stubborn. He was a fine man all around that enjoyed life and was taken away from us all way too soon. As his great friend Mike Lewis always said, "Love that man!". We all do and will miss him dearly.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will not be held at this time, but one will be held in the future to allow all of his beloved friends and family to come together and celebrate his wonderful life properly.
The Ellison family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation for the incredible staff of Cooke Funeral Home for all of their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.cookefuneralhome.com and selecting his obituary.
Arrangements are in care of Cooke Funeral Home.