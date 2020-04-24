Travis Lee Fouty

TRAVIS LEE FOUTY, 41, of Heaters, passed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. There will be no services at this time. Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home of Flatwoods assisted the family.

