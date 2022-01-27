TRAVIS LOVELL PRITT (Sleepy), 41, of Sissonville, WV departed from this life on January 17th, 2022. Travis was born to Dennis Pritt and Sherri Pritt on November 17th, 1980.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Freeda Hamon Pritt, father, Dennis Pritt and mother Sherri Pritt. Travis is survived by his sister Amber Pritt, niece Miley Porter, nephew Trenton Porter and grandmother Rosemarie Payne. He is also survived by his aunts and one uncle and the children of Janet Milam Hamon who were like aunts and uncles throughout Travis' life.
Travis was hard working and followed in his father's footsteps doing carpentry and concrete work. He made friends everywhere he went. He was easy going and friendly. When he was younger, he loved hunting with his father and going to dirt track races with his mother. Anyone who knew Travis knew two things; he was accident-prone, and he could sleep through anything, hence the nickname Sleepy.
His family hopes he is finally at peace, free of pain and grief, and knows he is loved and will be greatly missed. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 29th, 1 p.m., at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family would like you to honor Travis by making a donation to a local pet rescue or making a donation to a cause that helps with diabetes awareness.