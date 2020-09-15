TRAVIS WAYNE DRODDY, 45, of Elkview, passed away suddenly at home, Tuesday September 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mickey & Lee Linkfield.
Travis was a loving son, husband, father, and uncle. He was very hard working and always got the job done. He was a "simple man".
Left to cherish his memory, his loving wife of twenty-one years, Tammy Droddy; son's, Dylan White & Austin Droddy; mother, Mary (Dennis) Parker; father, Roger (Debbie) Droddy; father & mother-in-law, Carlos and Donna Weese; sister, Christina (Christopher) Elswick; niece, Courtney Elswick and daughter Maddie Collier; niece, Christen Elswick and son's, Landon and Coleson Parker Davis, step sisters, Kim Ellis, and Leslie (Chris) Burdette, brother in law Wayne (Shelby) Weese; nephews, Chase Ellis, Anthony Ellis, Jeremy Freas, Cody Freas, Brandon Weese; nieces, Andrea Ellis, Kasey Shultz.
A visitation will be 6pm - 8pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.