TRESA ANN LETART, 71, of Charleston, WV, passed away on April 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Born on March 19, 1949, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Earl Jones and Oma Kessel Jones. Tresa was a member of Elk Valley Apostolic Church in Pinch, WV, and was a former member of Keystone Apostolic Church in Charleston.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Letart Sr.; her children, William Cleatus Letart Jr., Larry Wayne Letart, Gloria Ross, Robert Marshall Letart, William Elliot Letart, Lora Christine Letart, Mark Everett Letart; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.