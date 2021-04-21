TREVA EUGENE HARRISON, 81, of Cross Lanes, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Treva was a 1960 graduate of Poca High School and had worked for Coca Cola, Broughton's, KRT and retired from the Teamsters Union.
He was preceded in death by his father Sherman Harrison and mother Nollie Witt Harrison, sister Effie Mae, brother Ralph, brother-in-law Roy Casto, mother-in-law and father-in-law Emma and Gilmer Hawley, brothers-in-law Jerry and Dennis Hawley.
Treva is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Carolyn Hawley Harrison, sons Ronald (Kelly) Harrison and Jeff (Pam) Harrison, his grandchildren Sydni, Cody (Taylor), Matthew, and Corey (Lexy), his sister Gladys Casto, sister-in-law Barbara Harrison Hanna, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Treva's life will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Ortin Heights Cemetery, Nitro. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Treva's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com