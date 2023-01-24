Thank you for Reading.

Trilby Gaye Farley
MRS. TRILBY GAYE FARLEY, 90, went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho after a brief illness.

Mrs. Farley was born and raised in Logan County, West Virginia and was a resident of Oak Hill, West Virginia and Pocatello, Idaho. She graduated in 1951 from Man High School in Man, West Virginia and was a member of the Tri-Hi-Y and Dramatics Clubs.

