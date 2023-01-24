MRS. TRILBY GAYE FARLEY, 90, went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho after a brief illness.
Mrs. Farley was born and raised in Logan County, West Virginia and was a resident of Oak Hill, West Virginia and Pocatello, Idaho. She graduated in 1951 from Man High School in Man, West Virginia and was a member of the Tri-Hi-Y and Dramatics Clubs.
A faithful Christian, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, she was a past member of the Oak Hill, West Virginia Free Will Baptist Church and a member of the Gate City Baptist Church in Pocatello, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Harry Tracy Whitt; second husband Clifford Farley; father, Luther Davis Carroll, Sr.; mother Ethel Mae Carroll; beloved daughter Tracy Lee Whitt; brothers James Carroll and Luther David Carroll, Jr.; and several step children.
Trilby is survived by her daughters Debra (Jim) Marini and Cheryl (Stan) Denski; sister Sue (Gary) Ford; grandchildren Aaron (Amber) Malay and Luke Marini; former grand daughter-in-law Bridget (Adam) Jensen; great granddaughters LaNeesha and Cydney; great great granddaughter Everleigh; step-son Jerry (Vivian) Farley; and many loving nieces, nephews, step-children and grandchildren, and loving friends.
Final resting will take place at High Lawn Cemetery in Oak Hill, West Virginia at a later date.