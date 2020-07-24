Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


TROY DAVID STAPLETON, 37 of Cross Lanes, passed away on July 19, 2020. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.