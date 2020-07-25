TROY DAVID STAPLETON, 37 of Cross Lanes, WV was born August 31, 1982 at Logan, WV. He departed this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital at South Charleston, WV.
Troy was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Stapleton and his grandparents: Lillian Chrlanger, David Stapleton, and Orville Spencer.
He is survived by his mother Shelby Stapleton, children; Jacquline and Charles Stapleton, all of Cross Lanes, his brother Holden Stapleton, nephew Rayden Stapleton, and grandmother Gay (Reford) Scaggs.
The family is planning a Memorial Service at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV is serving the Stapleton Family.