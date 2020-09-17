TROY LEE BYRD, of North Charleston, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, in Elk Hills Memorial Park. Friends may visit from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
