TROY NELSON PAGE SR., 97, of Cedar Grove, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was born in Clay County on October 6, 1922, to the late George Patrick and Liza Moore Page. His six sisters, seven brothers and one grandchild also preceded him in death.
Troy was an Army PFC during World War II in Europe, serving as a Mortar Gunner with K Company 393rd Infantry and the 99th Infantry. For his service, Troy received the Bronze Star and several other medals and ribbons. He retired from Valley Camp Coal in 1984 with 40-plus years.
Troy loved being in the woods, hunting, fishing, ginsenging, hunting "Molly Moochers", sitting under the shade tree, telling stories, whittling (especially chains) and gardening.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 67 years, Ethel Ransom Page; son, Troy (Dixie) Page Jr. of Cedar Grove; daughters, Terri (Shawn) Woody of Pinch and Kimberly Page of Washington, D.C.; brother, Thomas Page of Mammoth; and grandchildren, Matthew Page, Chris and Carl Compton.
Troy is also survived by great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Bryce Page, Zoey, Avery and Ryley Compton, and with grandson Carl, who has the next great-grandchild on the way.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic concerns and in keeping with the Federal, State and Local Health Department on Social Distancing, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m., in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, with the Rev. Al Mendez officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center - Veterans Program - Charleston, 505 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 (www.rslwc. org)