TROY O. BASS, 79, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on February 1st, 2023, at the home of his daughter, while she held his hand and sang his favorite songs.
Troy retired from CSX Railroad in 2003, always proud of being part of "The Handley Team." He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army and a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ in Morris Drive.
Troy is survived by his daughter, Kathy Shamblin (Corey) of Elkview, sons Mike Eagle (Teresa) of South Charleston and David Eagle (Robin) of Hansford. The apples of his eyes were his grandchildren Jenna Shamblin, Katelyn (Dillon) Fitzpatrick and Matt Eagle and great granddaughters Emily Fitzpatrick, Aubree Hodge and Layla Fitzpatrick. Special Aunt Mary Elizabeth "Sis Bass" Corbin, sisters-in-law Donna Bass, Sonja Bass and Ruth Bass along with Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Also surviving Troy are his Pastor Frank Brown, and Brothers and Sisters in Christ.
Preceded in death by his wife, Bessie, son Matthew Eagle, parents William and Marvel Bass, brothers Billy Bass, Gene Bass, Bob Bass, Kenny Bass, and Jimmy Bass and sisters Phyllis Settle and Francis Burnside. Also preceding Troy was his faithful furry companion, Cookie.
The family would like to give special thanks to Brian Tawney, Tammy Pritt and Greg Petry for all they have done for Troy and his family.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, with visiting hours from noon until 2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Greg Petry at O'Dell Funeral Home Montgomery, WV. Interment will be following the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden, Glasgow, WV with Military Honors.