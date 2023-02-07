Thank you for Reading.

TROY O. BASS, 79, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on February 1st, 2023, at the home of his daughter, while she held his hand and sang his favorite songs.

Troy retired from CSX Railroad in 2003, always proud of being part of "The Handley Team." He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army and a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ in Morris Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you