TROY RANDALL BURFORD, 52, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Service will be 1 pm on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family & friends will gather from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org
