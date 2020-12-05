Troy Randall Buford

TROY RANDALL BURFORD, our beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at home.
He was employed by Frontier Communications for 23 years as a cable splicer. Troy was an excellent cable splicer. He was a 1986 graduate of George Washington High School and a graduate of West Virginia State College. Troy's most-loved possession was his '69 Camaro that he has owned since he was 17 years old. He was also was an amazing golfer. A close friend, Calvin Daniels, would often tell Troy if he ever joined the PGA tour, Calvin would be his caddy.
Troy loved his family more than anything. His kids and grandbabies were his whole heart.
Troy had a sense of humor that would make you belly laugh and his commentary in any situation was quick and witty. So, please cry happy tears for Troy. Think of a comment he would say to make you laugh.
He is survived by his parents, Steve & Sue Burford, of Charleston, WV; wife, Laura Burford of Charleston, WV; daughters, Haley (Chase) Pickering and Kasey Reed; son, Cameron Burford; grandchildren, Kaden Tucker, Myra Pickering, and Madeline Pickering. Troy is also survived by his brother, Ed (Joy) Burford; nephews, Dylan and Dru Burford, Christopher and Weston Rafferty; niece, Sabrina Rafferty; and many friends and family.
Service will be 1 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, with Pastor Kent Estep officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Family & friends will gather from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.