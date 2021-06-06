Thank you for Reading.

TROY ROBERT KELLEY, 75, of Nettie, Nicholas County, formerly of Davis, WV, died May 30, 2021 at the Summers County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hinton, WV. Visitation will be held Monday, June 7 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home with graveside services following immediately afterwards. Interment will be at the West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin, WV. Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you