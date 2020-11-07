TROY LEROY "RUDY" VARNEY, 72, passed away November 4, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, at the Pie Church of God in Pie, WV. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery at Institute, WV, where Military Graveside Rites will be held at 12:45 p.m. Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., November 9, at the church. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
