TRULA JEAN LIGHT RAYNES, 83, of Robson, WV passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston, WV.
Born March 18, 1938 in Charleston, WV she was the daughter of the late Truman E. and Lula Frances Thompson Light.
Trula was a retired legal secretary and was a loyal and faithful member of the Independent Baptist Church in Powellton.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Jean Raynes; sister, Chris Blankenship; and brother, David Light
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 67 years Billy Raynes; daughters, Vicki Oyler (Joe) and Jennifer Phillips (Dewayne); grandchildren, Holli Reading, Guy Wolfe, and Chance Wolfe; 5 great granddaughters.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday May 6, at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Toney officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Prosperity, WV.
Visitation for friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made out to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
In an attempt to keep everyone who enters our establishment safe and healthy we have adopted the following guidelines: Those planning to attend should use proper COVID 19 precautions by wearing masks and observing social distancing of 6 feet.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.