Truman Edward Henley Jr

TRUMAN EDWARD "EDDIE" HENLEY, JR, 82, of St. Albans passed away February 8, 2023, at home after a long illness.
He was born November 3, 1940, in Chesapeake, WV to Truman Edward Henley and Lillian Elkins Henley. He was a 1958 graduate of St. Albans High School and a graduate of West Virginia State College. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Star USA Federal Credit Union for 35 years and retired from Columbia Gas Transmission with 35 1/2 years' service. He was a big sports fan, and loved to golf, was an avid runner for many years. He also coached boys' basketball at High Lawn Elementary.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by sisters, Elaine Sovine and Sherry McDonald, and brother Gary Henley.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Robertson Henley. Also surviving are his daughter, Ann Williams (Martin) of St. Albans, son, Brian Henley of Charleston, granddaughters, Brittany Payne (Brett) and Allison Lewis (Josh) of St. Albans, and great-granddaughter, Lillian Lewis. Also surviving, a sister, Patricia Karn (Roger) of Altoona, PA, brother Paul Henley of Dallas, TX and brother-in-law, Keith Sovine of Fairfax, VA, as well as nieces and nephews and extended family.
There will be no visitation and there will be a private family burial.
The family would like to thank Davita Dialysis Center and Hospice for their wonderful care.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Henley family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com