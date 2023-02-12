Thank you for Reading.

Truman Edward Henley Jr
TRUMAN EDWARD "EDDIE" HENLEY, JR, 82, of St. Albans passed away February 8, 2023, at home after a long illness.

He was born November 3, 1940, in Chesapeake, WV to Truman Edward Henley and Lillian Elkins Henley. He was a 1958 graduate of St. Albans High School and a graduate of West Virginia State College. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Star USA Federal Credit Union for 35 years and retired from Columbia Gas Transmission with 35 1/2 years' service. He was a big sports fan, and loved to golf, was an avid runner for many years. He also coached boys' basketball at High Lawn Elementary.

