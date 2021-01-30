TRUMAN O. GARRISON, 88, of Buffalo passed away Thursday January 27, 2021at his home following a short illness. He was a 1953 graduate of Buffalo High School and attended Shiloah Independent Church. He was a longtime member of the Garrison Quartet and sang at numerous events over the years. He worked at the G.L .Hulbert Store and Buffalo Shopping Center for 52 years. He was a longtime employee of Raynes Funeral Home.
Born October 18, 1932 he was the son of the late Carl L. Garrison and Rosa M. Runion Garrison. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Nola Grady; brothers, Guy Garrison, Thurman "Tom" Garrison and Carroll Garrison.
Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Roberta Harmon Garrison; sons, Oliver Gay (Teresa) Garrison of Franklin OH, Mike (Cathy) Garrison of Buffalo and Glenn Ray Garrison of Jacksonville FL; grandchildren, Scott Garrison and Shannon (Robert) Reed; step grandchildren, Ashley Keller and Amanda Leuenberger; great granddaughter, Kali Reed; step great granddaughters, Maddie and Amelia Keller.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Walker Chapel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1365, Eleanor, WV 25070.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday January 31, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Paul Browning and Pastor Nyle Fisher Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Chapel Cemetery, Robertsburg. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.