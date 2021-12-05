TWALA JEAN TEEL, 69 of Big Chimney went home to be with the Lord on December 3rd, 2021, surrounded by her family at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
She was born January 13, 1952 in Charleston to the late Clifford D. and Helen Stanley. Twala graduated from Nitro High School and was employed at Charleston National Bank and retired from St. Francis Hospital. She was a Christian and a attended Antioch Advent Christian Church and most loved serving God and helping others. On February 14, 1981, she married the love of her life, her husband Rick Teel who she cherished and had 41 wonderful years with him. She loved Christmas time, decorating, baking, crafting, and working in her flowers in the spring. She loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren, Jenna Crouch and Sydney Crouch of Oviedo, Florida and to Raelynn and Layne Morris of Marmet. Along with being an aunt to many nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews who she dearly loved. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Clifford D. Stanley and brother Robert L. Stanley and step son Nathan A. Teel. She is survived by her husband Rick, grandchildren Jenna Crouch, Sydney Crouch, Raelynn and Layne Morris, sisters Dotty Casto of Charleston, Rosemary Casto (Bubby) of Charleston, and Diana Cowen of Parkersburg.
The family would like to give special thanks to anyone who helped with her care. A service to Twala's life will be held at 2 p.m., at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Reverend Frank Allen officiating.
Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Antioch Advent Christian Church, 1409 Arron's Fork Road, Elkview, WV 25071.