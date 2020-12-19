Twila Dolin

TWILA NADINA DOLIN, 85, of Danville died on Thursday, December 17, 2020 after a short illness.
She was born on May 15, 1935 at Foster, WV to the late Irvin and Berkie Mae Hill. She lived most of her life at Cantley Branch, Foster, WV. In her later years she resided at Black Diamond Arbors in Danville. She was a lifelong member of the Foster Church of Christ and a 1954 graduate of Scott High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight D. Dolin; brothers, Burton, Denver Jr. and Hildree Hill; two sisters Gaynell Dolin and Juanita Hill.
She is survived by two brothers, Harley Hill and Norman Ray Hill both of Foster; sisters, Yvonne Pauley of Danville, Darlene Hill of Madison, and Mazie Dalton of Danville. She is also survived by two sons, Eddie Bowles of Nitro and David (Janet) Bowles of Foster; four grandsons, Eddie and Mike Bowles, and Davey and Brett Bowles; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Friends and family will gather at 12:30 Sunday, December 20 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville and proceed to Memory Gardens, Low Gap for a 1 p.m. graveside service with Nathaniel Dolin and Wendell Hill officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
