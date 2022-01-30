Thank you for Reading.

TWILA ROGERS NEIL, 62, of Boomer, WV went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 30, 1959.

Twila worked at PEIA for 38 years. She was a loving daughter, a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.

Twila is survived by her mother Phyllis Carol Rogers, husband David Neil, children; Ricky Hughart, Taylor Nicole Ruggieri, and grandson Ross Hughart.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Rick White officiating.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com

