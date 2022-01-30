Twila Rogers Neil Jan 30, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TWILA ROGERS NEIL, 62, of Boomer, WV went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 30, 1959.Twila worked at PEIA for 38 years. She was a loving daughter, a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.Twila is survived by her mother Phyllis Carol Rogers, husband David Neil, children; Ricky Hughart, Taylor Nicole Ruggieri, and grandson Ross Hughart.A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Rick White officiating.Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Neil Memorial Service Phyllis Carol Rogers Christianity Funeral Home Rick White Ross Hughart Taylor Nicole Ruggieri Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jack K. Chapman Blank Wilma Jane Haynes Kay Harris Blank Eugene E. "Gus" Potter Linda DeRito Phyllis Gay Roach Bill Walker Walls Gordon Blaine Grant Blank Cecilia Rye Boggs Blank Terry Dean Asbury Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia