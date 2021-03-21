TYLER JAMES SMITH, 24, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 22, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
