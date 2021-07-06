Thank you for Reading.

TYLER LEE GRIMM, 23, of New Haven, West Virginia, passed away July 4, 2021.Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Burial will follow at Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven. Visitation will be from noon until time of service on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: foglesongfuneralhome.com Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

