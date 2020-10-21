PAUL TYRONE HUDGINS, 73, beloved husband, father and friend passed away October 12, 2020. He graduated from East Bank High School in 1969 and joined the army where he served for four years. After serving his country Paul worked and retired as a Greyhound bus driver then went to work for Columbia Gas where he also retired. He was united in marriage to Gwendalyn Gloria Jean Renick and together they had two beautiful children.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, who died only a few days before he did, parents, Pincy and Ernest Hudgins, sisters; Janet Dean and Harriet St. John, brothers; Ernest Hudgins, Jr., Bill Hudgins, and Iwone Hudgins.
Paul is survived by his son, Michael Hudgins and daughter, Veika Hudgins, both of Charleston, WV, grandchildren; Chris Hudgins of Palm Bay, FL and Simone Barrett of Charleston, WV, seven great grandchildren, sisters; Lorraine Easley, Carrie Matt, and Mary Holman (Lester) of Columbus, OH, Queen Redd of Dallas, TX, and Irene Hudgins of Charleston, WV, brothers; Robert Hudgins and Ralph Hudgins (Carolyn) of Columbus, OH, and a host of extended family, and friends with a special closeness to his favorite niece, Michelle Hudgins.
Funeral service is Friday, October 23, 12 p.m., at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including face coverings.
You may send condolences to the Hudgins family at callenderfuneralhome.com.