Alexander
UTOKIA (KITTY) IMOJEAN (WOODFELL) ALEXANDER, age 82 of Seymour, the beloved "Blushing Bride" of 59 years to the late Alvin S Alexander, entered peaceful rest on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Born in Jackson County, WV, on August 19, 1938, Graduate of Stonewall Jackson Class of 1957, she was a daughter of the late Hobert and Lucy Woodfell.
"Tokie" had many loves in her life. She enjoyed dancing, music, flowers, cooking, birds, pizza and beer. An avid fan of the NY Jets, she also enjoyed playing mahjong and cards, as well as traveling and long car rides, but especially loved her family both in CT and in WV. "Tokie" will forever be remembered for the love she had for her husband, Alvin, as well as for her grandchildren. Life will never be the same and she now lives in our hearts eternally.
Survivors include her cherished daughter, Lisa Utokia Alexander-Hassenfeldt and her husband Howard Jr. of Seymour; grandchildren, Zacharias Nathan Hassenfeldt and Courtney Alexis Hassenfeldt; her brother, Conward Woodfell, as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her "older" sisters, Juanita Stroup and Willodean Woodfell. Utokia also leaves behind her brothers Larry and Ricky Woodfell.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Utokia Imojean Alexander please