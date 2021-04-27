VADA ELAINE YOUNG, 105 of Malden, passed away Friday April 23, 2021 at her home.
Vada was born in Raymond City, WV on January 22, 1916 to the late Jim & Maude Riser Norvell. She was retired from the former Kanawha Valley Hospital and attended the Malden Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Young; son, Kenneth Young; granddaughter, Elizabeth Campbell; grandsons, Richard Young and Mel Todd Samuel; two brothers and four sisters.
Vada is survived by her daughters, Wanda Wendell of Killeen, TX. Carolyn Samuel Webb of Campbell's Creek and Peggy Phillips of Malden; fourteen grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and fourteen great great grandchildren.
A walk through visitation will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday April 27 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with a service beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rick Wilkinson officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
