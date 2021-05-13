VADA F (JACKSON) DAY NORRIS, 91 of Cross Lanes, went home to the Lord surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 10, 2021, after an extended illness. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Virginia Jackson, eight siblings, husband Raymond S Day, and husband Carl Norris. She is survived by her sister Geneva Stevenson of Tennessee, her children Danny (Debbie) Day of Poca, Vicki (Gary) Shamblin of Hometown, and Cathy (Rick) Tobia of Nitro, including 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Vada never knew a stranger and was quick to lend a helping hand. Anyone who entered her home was immediately offered food and an ear to listen, although she wasn't shy about voicing her own opinion. She loved family, watching her grandchildren, her church family, gardening, baking, and watching Christian programs and Westerns. She was very active at her home church, Ohio Street Church of God, singing in the choir and filling the kitchen with the smells of her cooking.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at Ohio Street Church of God in South Charleston, WV at 1 p.m., with Pastor Rick Tobia officiating.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.