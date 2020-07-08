VADA RUTH ANKROM, 83, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Hospice House at CAMC, Charleston.
She was born in Spice Creek, WV, to the late Nile and Edith Bartram Justice. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Hancock Ankrom; sisters, Julianne Ann Justice, Iva Curry, Audrey Kirby, Mary Knouse and Oma Bailey; brothers, Gene, Jerry, Paul Edward and Frederick Justice.
Vada was retired from Hills Departments Store.
Surviving are her daughter, Vonda Ankrom; grandson, Mike Ankrom (Nora), and great-grandchildren, Joey and Darcy; sister, Jeanette Showers; brother, Daniel Justice.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Jaime Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Vada's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
