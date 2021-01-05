VAL MONROE ALLEN, 86, of St. Albans passed away December 30, 2020 in Hubbard Hospice West after a short illness.
Val was born in Logan, WV on September 15, 1934 to the late Dora Lee Fortune Allen and Lawrence Zemra Allen. In addition to his parents, Val was preceded in death by his wife, Ines "Jean" Imogene Baldwin Allen; sister, Phyllis Jo Lucas; and a brother, Donald Allen.
Val was a Navy Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. He served on the USS Beltrami (AK-162) Cargo Ship. Val was a member of the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, and retired from Hooten Equipment Company. He enjoyed hunting with his brothers throughout the years.
Left to cherish his memory are loving daughters, Cathy Newman (Paul) of Poca, and Diana Landis (Sam) of St. Albans; son, Michael Allen of Florida; sisters, Jeanetta Allen of North Carolina, and Charlotte Suck of Dunbar; brothers, Ronald Allen of Red House, and Larry Allen (Marsha) of South Charleston; grandchildren, Jennifer, Josh, Stacy, and Cameron; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friend, Kathy Alford of Dunbar.
Service will be 11 am Friday, January 8, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Greg Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 am Friday at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.