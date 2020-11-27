VALERIE ELLEN ESTES 60, of Belle passed away November 23, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Valerie was a 1978 graduate of DuPont High School, attended Marshall University and Witcher Baptist Church. She spent decades living abroad in St. Croix, USVI where she enjoyed the peacefulness and natural beauty of the island; while there she worked in the restaurant business, enjoyed the small community local vibe and the native people. She moved back to Belle in 2012.
Valerie was a cherished daughter, niece, and sister.
Preceding her in death was her father, Billy R. Estes.
Surviving are her mother, Amelia Palmer (Gordon) of Dunbar; loving aunt, Bea Moore (Gene) of Belle; brother, Jeff Estes (Tanya) of Carlsbad, CA; niece, Sophia Estes of Colorado; nephews, Alex and Wesley Estes of Carlsbad, CA; uncle, Bill Whiting of Charleston; cousin, Max Whiting (Beth) and (son, Zach) of Belle; cat, Gracie; and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Jonathan Eubanks officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time on Friday. In keeping with Valerie's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored following the services.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.